Milkmen Hold Off Dogs In Game One Slug-Fest

August 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





Jake Matthys made his first start of the season tonight for the Milwaukee Milkmen, on the road against the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field. The right-hander has ben effective as a long-relief option for the Milkmen this year but was hit around a bit in his spot start, allowing nine hits and six earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched. Fortunately, he was supported by another double-digit output from the offense, which has been heating up of late.

Things started off well for Milwaukee in the first inning against lefty Jake Dahlberg as he loaded the bases with no outs and allowed two runs. The Milkmen knocked Dahlberg out of the game in the third inning. David Washington doubled to lead off and was followed by a Logan Trowbridge walk. That brought Jose Sermo to the plate, and he launched a three-run bomb out over the fence to give Milwaukee the advantage. Dylan Tice put a charge into Dahlberg's next pitch to make it back-to-back jacks and extend the lead. Dahlberg then gave up first-pitch hits to Zach Nehrir and Mason Davis, and after allowing four knocks on four straight offerings, he was yanked. Milwaukee went on to add another unearned run in the inning to tie the bow on a five-run frame.

The Milkmen added another run in the fifth thanks to a solo homer from Mason Davis, and another two men crossed the plate in the sixth on an fielder's choice by Davis and a bases-loaded walk from Brett Vertigan.

Karch Kowalczyk went long in this game, retiring all six men he faced in the fifth and sixth innings -- with two punchouts -- as the first man up out of the bullpen. Anthony Bender yielded a run in the seventh, but Myles Smith worked around a two-out walk to put up a zero in the eighth and Peyton Gray went 1-2-3 in the ninth to close out the ballgame and a 10-7 victory for the Milwaukee.

The Milkmen have now won six of their last seven ballgames, improving their record to 19-15 on the season. They'll continue their road series with Chicago tomorrow. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

For game highlights and more, click here.The Milkmen are on the road in Chicago, but you can still watch the games on AA Baseball TV.

