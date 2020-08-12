Pitching Shines, But Saints Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Eddie Medina and Tyler Herron faced off against each other on Opening Day. Both felt they could have pitched better that night and through the first half of the season that was the prevailing thought process for both hurlers. On Wednesday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium the match-up lived up to the billing, but it was Herron who was the star throwing a complete game as the Saints lost 4-1.

Herron was untouched through the first four innings retiring the first 12 men he faced. In the fifth, he retired John Silviano on a fly out and Josh Allen on a ground out as Herron was perfect for 4.2 innings. That ended when he hit Chesny Young. With the perfect game gone, the no-hitter was the next to fall as Max Murphy lined a single into left. With runners at first and second, Troy Alexander popped out to second to end the inning.

Meanwhile, Medina had one hiccup through the first five innings. In the second, Logan Landon singled to left and Grant Kay walked. With two outs, Ryan Brett roped a two-run double to the gap in left-center giving the Canaries a 2-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Damek Tomscha led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his sixth of the season, giving the Canaries a 3-0 lead.

For just the second time this season Medina worked into the seventh and it started when he hit the leadoff man Brett. With two outs Roy Morales singled Brett to second. A wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third. That proved costly as Alay Lago's infield single to second scored Brett making it 4-0. Medina departed and Matt Pobereyko got the final out of the inning. Medina went 6.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Saints had an opportunity to get on the board with two outs in the eighth when Drew Stankiewicz singled and Alonzo Harris doubled him to third, but John Silviano struck out to end the inning.

The Saints finally broke through against Herron in the ninth. Josh Allen extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double to the gap in left-center. Chesny Young singled Allen to third. With one out, Alexander's sacrifice fly put the Saints on the board. Mitch Ghlefi followed with a single to center putting runners at the corners and bringing the tying run to the plate. Mikey Reynolds, however, struck out on the 125th pitch of the game by Herron to end the game.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Matt Solter (4-1, 3.52) to the mound against Canaries RHP Casey Delgado (0-1, 3.86). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

