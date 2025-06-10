Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2025

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Valkyries battled past the Sparks 89-81 in Commissioner's Cup action!

Janelle Salaün led the way: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 threes

Valkyries move to 2-2 in Cup play, 4-5 overall!

