Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2025
June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Valkyries battled past the Sparks 89-81 in Commissioner's Cup action!
Janelle Salaün led the way: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 3 threes
Valkyries move to 2-2 in Cup play, 4-5 overall!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
