Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 31, 2025
Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries picked up their third straight win, defeating the Fever 75-63, and improved to 7-3 over their last 10 games. With the victory, Golden State moves into 6th place in the standings!
Iliana Rupert: 21 PTS | 5 3PM (career-high in points) Janelle Salaün: 10 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST Kate Martin: 10 PTS | 3-3 3PT Veronica Burton: 8 PTS | 7 REB | 13 AST
Tonight marked Burton's seventh game this season with 10+ assists - trailing only Alyssa Thomas (14). She had zero such games prior to this year.
