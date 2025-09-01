Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 31, 2025

Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries picked up their third straight win, defeating the Fever 75-63, and improved to 7-3 over their last 10 games. With the victory, Golden State moves into 6th place in the standings!

Iliana Rupert: 21 PTS | 5 3PM (career-high in points) Janelle Salaün: 10 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST Kate Martin: 10 PTS | 3-3 3PT Veronica Burton: 8 PTS | 7 REB | 13 AST

Tonight marked Burton's seventh game this season with 10+ assists - trailing only Alyssa Thomas (14). She had zero such games prior to this year.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2025

