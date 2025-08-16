Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025

Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Valkyries drained 14 three pointers in their 4th consecutive win tonight. They defeated the Chicago Sky, 90-59!

Cecilia Zandalasini dropped 20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST & 4 STL to lead her team to victory!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.