Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025
Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Valkyries drained 14 three pointers in their 4th consecutive win tonight. They defeated the Chicago Sky, 90-59!
Cecilia Zandalasini dropped 20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST & 4 STL to lead her team to victory!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
