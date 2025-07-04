Sports stats

MLS Sporting Kansas City

Goalkeeper Assist Thommy Finisher!!

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City YouTube Video


Check out the Sporting Kansas City Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Sporting Kansas City Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central