Gill Fires Quality Start to Series-Clinching Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (38-24) defeated the Joliet Slammers (27-35) in a Wednesday matinee at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium by a score of 6-3. The win ensured a series victory over the Slammers as the ValleyCats improved to 12-0 in series at home this season.

Joliet struck first for the second time in as many days. Elijah Gill issued a walk to Matt McGarry in the second. Christian Fedko had an infield single. Lane Baremore hit an RBI single as he went to second, and Fedko went to third after a throwing error from Jaxon Hallmark. J.P. Fullerton lifted a sac fly to provide the Slammers with a 2-0 lead.

Similar to yesterday, Tri-City responded and took the lead in the bottom of the second. Juan Kelly singled off Turner Larkins, and went to second on an errant pickoff throw from the right-handed starter. Oscar Campos had a single, and Kelly advanced to third. Ian Walters lifted a sac fly, and Lamar Briggs followed suit with a two-run jack. His third long ball of the year pulled the ValleyCats ahead, 3-2.

Tri-City tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth. Kelly and Campos each collected a single. Kelly was then picked off, and Campos went to second. Walters singled Campos to third, the latter of whom came around on a single from Briggs. Tanner Smith added an RBI single of his own to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-2.

Cito Culver led off the fifth with a single. Campos delivered his third hit of the game, and Walters brought in another run with a single to make it a 6-2 game. Campos would later add his fourth hit of the day in the seventh, and became the seventh ValleyCat this year to have a four-hit effort.

Joliet threatened in the seventh. Fedko and Baremore each had a single, and Fullerton knocked in his second run of the game to cut the deficit to 6-3. Blake Workman entered, and hurled 2.1 scoreless frames to finish the game. He earned his first save of the season, yielding a hit and a walk, while striking out four.

Gill (7-2) earned the win. He hurled 6.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned on six hits, walking two, and striking out six. It was his first quality start since June 23 against Ottawa.

Larkins (6-4) received the loss. He pitched six frames, giving up six runs on 11 hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Tri City goes for the sweep over Joliet at Joe Bruno tomorrow, Thursday, July 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | JOLIET 3

W: Elijah Gill (7-2)

L: Turner Larkins (6-4)

S: Blake Workman (1)

Time of Game: 2:33

Attendance: 4,512

