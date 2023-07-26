Boulders Drop Third Straight on Short Rest

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders appeared to feel the effects of playing a morning game after a night contest on Wednesday, losing 9-2 to the Sussex County Miners at Clover Stadium. The two teams played Tuesday night at Sussex County.

The Miners jumped out to an early first inning lead after a three-run home run by Gavin Stupiensky and never let off the gas. Sussex County tallied a total of 12 hits in the offensive onslaught, the bulk of which was provided by the middle of the order. The Miners' Nos. 3-5 batters combined for six hits, two home runs, and seven RBI. Oraj Anu went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI, Juan Santana hit an RBI triple off the wall, and Stupiensky finished 2 for 4 with three RBI.

The Boulders scored their first run of the game on an RBI double by Joe DeLuca in the second inning and their final run on a sacrifice fly by Patrick Kivlehan in the eighth inning. The loss marks the Boulders' third consecutive loss and sixth straight against Sussex County.

New York (34-26) will travel back to Sussex County (34-25) on Thursday, where it will try and avoid the series sweep. The Boulders return to Clover Stadium this weekend for a three-game series against the Evansville Otters. To purchase tickets, value packs and more, head to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

