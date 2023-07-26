Third Inning Deflates Titans in Loss to Boomers

July 26, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans catcher David Mendham

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans catcher David Mendham(Ottawa Titans)

Schaumburg, IL - The Ottawa Titans (31-31) allowed six runs in the third inning, falling 6-2 to the Schaumburg Boomers (36-24) on Wednesday.

Scoreless through two, the Boomers sent ten to the plate and did all their scoring against Alec Thomas (loss, 2-4) on six hits. Gaige Howard, Chase Dawson, Kokko Figueiredo, Brett Milazzo, and Jonathan Soto all managed to knock in runs.

Thomas left after three, allowing six runs on seven hits, walking three, and did not strike out a batter.

The Titans' offence struggled through the first six innings against Luis Perez (win, 4-3), recording just one hit and walking once.

In the seventh, a walk and hit by pitch stood aboard to begin the inning against Perez, who then managed to get the next two in order. David Mendham got the Titans on the board with a two-run double to right-centre, making it 6-2.

Andrew Roach and Kenny Williams combined for five shutout innings out of the bullpen to keep it close.

Cristian Lopez and Jake Joyce allowed two combined hits, slamming the door for the Boomers to preserve the win.

In the loss, David Mendham went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Taylor Wright and Jamey Smart recorded the other two hits.

The Ottawa Titans end their three-game set at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Wintrust Field against the Schaumburg Boomers. After tomorrow in Schaumburg, the Titans travel to Crestwood to face the Windy City ThunderBolts over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.