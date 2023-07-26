Grizzlies Tear Bolts with Walk-off Win

SAUGET, IL-The Windy City ThunderBolts saw a 4-0 lead clawed away at Wednesday night dropping a 7-6 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Back-to-back Bolts bombs by Paul Coumoulos and Junior Martina in the top of the third inning gave Windy City (26-35) a 2-0 lead.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, Matt Morgan knocked in a run with a hit. Shortly after, Coumoulos followed with an RBI double for a 4-0 advantage.

The Grizzlies (37-23) fought back in the bottom of the fifth. RBI base knocks by Clint Freeman and Peter Zimmerman made it a 4-3 Windy City lead. Gateway hitting coach Kyle Gaedele was a late addition into the lineup due to injuries but made a significant impact with an RBI single, knotting the score at 4-4.

Gadele gave the Grizzlies the 5-4 lead when he drove in his second runner of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and a runner on second, Carson Mathews belted a two-run home run, stunning the Grizzlies crowd and giving the Bolts a Bolts lead.

With Daiveyon Whittle on the hill, Zimmermann slugged his fourth hit of the night and 70th RBI of the year, walking off Windy City 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run homer.

Logan Schmitt tossed six innings, surrendering ten hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Windy City is back in action Thursday evening at Grizzlies Ballpark, wrapping up the series with a 6:45 CT start. ThunderBolts righty Garrett Christman (5-2, 2.29) gets the start against Gateway's Colin Sullivan (7-3, 2.41). The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

