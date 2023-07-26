Wild Things Shutout in Middle Game

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things dropped the second game of the series 4-0 to the New Jersey Jackals. Jackals' starting pitcher, Jorge Tavarez pitched a complete game allowing only three hits, no walks and eight strikeouts. To that tune, Stephen Knapp and Arrison Perez combined to throw four scoreless innings from the pen while Zach Kirby only allowed two earned in the defeat.

The top of the first inning saw a ball bounce over Robert Chayka's head on a single, which was scored his first error of the season, turning a single into a runner scoring from first.

Hits were few and far between for the Wild Things on Wednesday, as Washington managed just three hits in the shutout loss: one from Wagner Lagrange, one from Melvin Novoa and one from Carson Clowers.

In the top half of the third, Martin Figueroa smashed a ball to right field for a home run. Josh Rehwaldt then hit a single and Nelson scored from first base.

Another error was made by the Wild Things on a wild throw to third by Melvin Novoa on an attempted double steal, scoring Nelson and making it 4-0 Jackals in the fifth. Washington starter Zach Kirby was taken out after pitching five solid frames while holding the Jackals bats to a quiet four hits.

Knapp pitched 1.1 innings and allowed no hits. Arrison Perez then came into the game and saw one batter in the top of the seventh and secured a double play before finishing a solid outing, giving the Wild Things a chance in the bottom frame of the ninth.

However, the bats stayed quiet in the bottom frame and the Wild Things fell 4-0, while Tavarez finished the game with only 88 pitches. The series finale against New Jersey is set for tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

