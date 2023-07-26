Big Inning Lifts Boomers to Third Straight

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored six runs in the bottom of the third to dispatch the Ottawa Titans 6-2 on Wednesday at Wintrust Field.

Alec Craig led off the third with a single and Travis Holt followed by being hit by a pitch. Gaige Howard put the Boomers ahead with an RBI single and Chase Dawson made it 2-0 with an RBI single of his own. Kokko Figueiredo drove home two with a single while Brett Milazzo and Jonathan Soto tacked on RBI singles to account for the offense.

The run support was more than enough for Luis Perez who allowed just two runs in the seventh while scattering two hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season. Cristian Lopez and Jake Joyce tossed scoreless innings to finish out the win. The Boomers finished with 10 hits in the contest, six of which came from the top three in the lineup as Craig, Holt and Howard all posted two. Holt reached base five times in the victory.

The Boomers (36-24) conclude the homestand on Thursday night with a Beach Towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans thanks to Star 105, Star 96.7 and Star 102.3. Schaumburg will send RHP Hunter Hoopes (0-0, 6.75) to the mound against All-Star LHP Grant Larson (5-6, 4.41). Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your tickets to a game before summer is gone and ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

