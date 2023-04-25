Gilbert, Palma, and Dezenzo Tee off in 14-7 Win

April 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN- The Asheville Tourists throttled the Bowling Green Hot Rods 14-7 on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. This was the first time the Tourists won in Bowling Green since May 13, 2021 and it snapped a ten-game skid over the last two years in games played in Kentucky.

Asheville fell behind 3-0 in the first inning; however, the bats were ready to pounce. Drew Gilbert ignited the offense with a two-run Homer in the top of the fourth. Zach Dezenzo gave Asheville the lead with a two-run bomb of his own, also in the fourth inning. Miguel Palma followed Dezenzo's blast with a solo Home Run and Asheville led 5-3 after four.

The Tourists bettered their five-run inning with a six-run frame in the fifth to go ahead 11-3. Ryan Wrobleski smacked a two-run single to the gap; Dezenzo singled home a run; Palma hit a Sacrifice Fly; Kobe Kato drew a bases loaded walk; and Logan Cerny hit an RBI single.

Gilbert led off the sixth with an opposite field Home Run, his second of the game, and gave the Tourists a 12-3 lead in the process. Kato singled in another run in the seventh and Palma hit his second Home Run of the game to lead off the ninth. Bowling Green rallied for four runs in the eighth inning but the contest was well out of reach.

Ryan Gusto, Deylen Miley, and Ronny Garcia combined to pitch the full nine innings for Asheville. Gusto went five and retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced while Miley struck out six in 2.2 innings.

The Tourists and Hot Rods have a quick turnaround with a double-header scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:05am CT.

