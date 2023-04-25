Dash Take Doubleheader from Crawdads

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - On Tuesday night at Truist Stadium, the Winston-Salem Dash kicked off a 14-game home stand with a doubleheader against the Hickory Crawdads. With the two sides playing a pair of seven inning games, the Dash got quality pitching from six members of the pitching staff on the day, as Winston-Salem swept Hickory with a 3-2 win in game one and 5-2 win in the second game.

In game one, Noah Owen got the start for Winston-Salem (11-4) and battled over two-and-two-third innings allowing one run on no hits and punching out one. The Dash and Crawdads (9-6) went through the third tied at one following a DJ Gladney solo shot.

Haylen Green was the first bullpen arm for the Dash in game one and shined, firing an inning and a third, allowing only one hit and striking out one. Hickory's starter Winston Santos was good again against Winston-Salem, but in the bottom of the fifth, the Dash broke the deadlock.

Shawn Goosenberg started the fifth with a leadoff double and following a fly out moving him to third, Alsander Womack laced a single up the middle to give the Dash the lead for good, 2-1.

Right hander Everhett Hazelwood who escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, made quick work of the Crawdads in the sixth, and the Dash wanted insurance. Gladney led off the sixth with a single and came into score on an error by Max Acosta, extending the lead to two, 3-1.

Winston-Salem needed the insurance run. Hickory put together three hits including an RBI single from Alejandro Osuna with two outs, and with the tying run standing at third and go-ahead run at first, Jake Palisch punched out Cody Freeman, locking down the game one win, 3-2.

Following a 35-minute break between the games, the Dash and Crawdads started game two, but the Dash played as the road team to make up for the lost game in Hickory on opening weekend. The Dash will also be marked as the road team in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

In game two, pitching was a strong point once again. Jonah Scolaro got the ball for the Dash up against Hickory's Gavin Collyer. Both pitchers battled, but the offenses found limited success.

The Dash jumped out to a fast 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Terrell Tatum doubled to lead off the game and Gladney scored him on an RBI groundout putting the Dash in front. Hickory responded immediately on a solo home run from Cody Freeman to right field, 1-1.

Scolaro ran into a jam into the bottom of the second as Hickory loaded the bases with no outs, but the southpaw worked his way out of trouble, punching out Acosta and inducing two groundouts to escape the jam and keep the game tied at one.

Winston-Salem carried that momentum into the third. Chris Lanzilli singled to lead off the inning and the next batter Jason Matthews was plunked by Collyer, putting two on. Tatum then dropped down a bunt that allowed Lanzilli to score to put the Dash back in front, 2-1. Two batters later, Matthews would score on an RBI groundout from Gladney who continued his good day at the plate making it a 3-1 game.

Scolaro allowed one more run in the bottom half of the third making it 3-2, but that is all the Crawdads would manage for the rest of the ballgame. Scolaro departed after four innings and Ernesto Jaquez replaced him in the fifth and dominated. Following another two spot from the Dash in the top of the fifth, Jaquez fired two shutout innings punching out four along the way, leaving the game for Adisyn Coffey to close. Coffey made quick work of the Crawdads in the seventh, striking out two of the three batters he faced, closing out the second game, 5-2.

Dash pitching punched out 18 Crawdads over the 14 innings, including 11 in the second game. Gladney added to his league-leading RBI tally with four on the day, moving his total on the year to 21.

With the sweep of the doubleheader, the Dash hold a two-game lead over the Crawdads in the South Atlantic League South division.

Winston-Salem leads the Crawdads 1-0 in the originally scheduled six game set. The opening weekend series stands tied at 1-1.

It's a quick turnaround for game two of the series as it's Education Day on Wednesday at Truist Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

