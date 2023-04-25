BlueClaws to Partner with Monmouth, Ocean Counties for County Days this Weekend Featuring $5 Flash Sale Tickets for Residents

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Through a partnership with Monmouth & Ocean Counties, the BlueClaws are excited to announce that tickets for Ocean County Day on Saturday, April 29th and Monmouth County Day on Sunday, April 30th are just $5. A portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit BlueClaws Charities. This Flash Sale runs through Thursday at 11:59 pm.

The April 29th game is at 4:05 pm while the April 30th game is at 1:05 pm. Each will include special programming from each County as the BlueClaws help celebrate the beauty and pageantry of the area the team has called home for over 20 years.

"The BlueClaws are proud to be the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team," said Team President Joe Ricciutti. "This partnership with our two home counties is something that we're excited to launch and we thank them for their partnership."

Said Monmouth County Commissioner Tom Arnone: "The BlueClaws have been a great addition to the Jersey Shore over the last two decades. Monmouth County Day will celebrate the best of our great home throughout the day and we look forward to being at ShoreTown Ballpark for a fun day with the BlueClaws."

Ocean County Commissioner Joe Vicari said: "Ocean County has been proud to host the BlueClaws since they started over 20 years ago. We look forward to partnering with the BlueClaws on Ocean County Day and celebrating the best of Ocean County at the ballpark."

The BlueClaws re-branded to the more regionally-focused Jersey Shore BlueClaws prior to the 2021 season. The team draws fans from each and every zip code in Ocean & Monmouth Counties, with ticket package holders and group outings from over 80% of these zip codes across the two counties.

"We've always been a regional attraction for fans across the Jersey Shore," said Ricciutti. "We're glad to celebrate that at these two games specifically, and across the whole summer."

Fans should look to the BlueClaws social media accounts over the time leading into each game for additional promotion and fun. Plus, at each game, there will be special ceremonies and content celebrating each county.

Gates open one hour prior to first pitch at each game.

