BlueClaws Clip Cyclones in Series Opener

April 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RF Stanley Consuegra uncorked a three-run home run in the third and C Kevin Parada collected a pair of knocks, but 10 walks to Jersey Shore hitters were the difference. The BlueClaws grabbed the lead for good in the sixth and defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 7-4, on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (7-8) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as their first three batters of the game reached on a walk and consecutive singles. After back-to-back strikeouts, a single to right by RF Leandro Pineda put Jersey Shore ahead, 1-0.

An inning later, the BlueClaws remained on the attack. SS Casey Martin walked and stole second before scoring on C Anthony Quirion's single. After LF Troy Schreffler reached on a fielder's choice, he swiped second and crossed on a knock from DH Nick Ward.

Trailing 3-0, Brooklyn (5-10) drew even in the third. Parada roped a single to right and went from first to third on a fielder's choice and a throwing error.

On the first pitch he saw, Consuegra unfurled a line drive rope that was reeled in by a fan on the left-field berm for a three-run home run. The 22-year-old's team-leading fourth blast of the season tied the contest at three apiece.

In the sixth, it was the Cyclones turn to take the lead. SS William Lugo coaxed a leadoff walk before stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball. 2B Justin Guerrera lofted a sacrifice fly to center to give Brooklyn a 4-3 advantage.

The lead did not last, however. Jersey Shore loaded the bags in the bottom of the sixth on a double and a pair of walks. The BlueClaws regained the lead on a two-out walk to Ward and an infield RBI single from 2B Wilfredo Flores.

The Claws added insurance in the seventh and eighth. Pineda collected an RBI on a ground out to the catcher and 3B Kendall Simmons racked up a run-producing single.

In the ninth, RHP Matt Russell entered for Jersey Shore and closed out the ballgame. The right-hander worked around a one-out walk to earn his first career save.

Neither starter received a decision. RHP Blade Tidwell struck out six for Brooklyn over a season-high five innings. LHP Matt Osterberg permitted three runs (two earned) over five for Jersey Shore.

RHP Chase Antle (2-0) collected his second win of the season out of the bullpen for the BlueClaws. Cyclones' RHP Jace Beck (0-1) was saddled with his first defeat.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column in game two of the series on Wednesday. RHP Cameron Foster (0-2, 8.00 ERA) is slated to make his second career start. Jersey Shore is expected to hand the ball to LHP Jordan Fowler (1-0, 3.65). The first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.