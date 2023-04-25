Renegades Stop Drive, 11-6

Greenville, S.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a five-run top of the ninth inning to defeat the Greenville Drive 11-6 on Tuesday night at Fluor Field.

With the game tied 6-6 entering the top of the ninth, Hudson Valley exploded for five runs against Alex Hoppe to cruise to the victory. Two-run home runs by Alexander Vargas and Spencer Henson highlighted the frame as the Renegades claimed their sixth win in seven games on the current road trip.

Greenville jumped on Chase Hampton for four runs in the bottom of the first. Two runs came home to score on a Marcelo Mayer single, and Blaze Jordan connected for a home run to center to do the damage. Hampton settled down in a big way after that, striking out 10 batters in 4.2 innings, while allowing five runs on six hits.

The Renegades took the lead with a five-run outburst in the top of the third against Grant Gambrell. Vargas brought in the first run with a groundout to first, and Spencer Jones scored on a wild pitch to open the scoring. Later in the frame, Grant Richardson unloaded for a three-run home run to right to put Hudson Valley in front 5-4.

After the Drive evened the score on a Mayer RBI double in the bottom of the third, Vargas drove in Jones with a single off Gambrell to put the 'Gades back in front 6-5 in the top of the fourth. Vargas finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a walk.

The Drive tied the game with an unearned run against Ryan Anderson on the bottom of the seventh, setting the stage for the ferocious rally in the top of the ninth.

Hoppe (1-1) allowed a triple to Jones and a two-run homer to Vargas to start the frame. Caleb Durbin singled and Ben Rice walked before an RBI double from Antonio Gomez. Two batters later, Henson launched his homer to left to put the Renegades up 11-6.

Carlos Gomez (1-1) picked up the win in relief as Jack Neely tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the win.

After Drew Thorpe struck out 10 batters in Sunday's series finale with Rome, Hampton and Thorpe have become the first pair of Renegades starters with 10-or-more strikeouts in back-to-back games since Tobias Myers and Jhonleider Salinas each fanned 10 on Aug. 12 and 13, 2017 against Brooklyn.

Jones finished 4-for-5 with a double, two triples, three runs scored and two stolen bases. He became the first Renegade to hit two triples in the same game since Ford Proctor on August 8, 2018 against Brooklyn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Ben Rice finished 0-1 with a run scored and four walks. He has now drawn eight walks in his last two games, and reached base safely in 11-of-12 plate appearances in those games... Antonio Gomez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by a Renegade since Josh Breaux hit in 11 straight in 2021.

The Renegades continue their series with the Drive on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45. LHP Joel Valdez (0-0, 6.48) climbs the hill for the Renegades, while RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (0-1, 12.79) answers the call for the Drive.

Renegades Record: 11-5

