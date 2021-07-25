Giants Use Big Innings to Drop Ports, Split Series

July 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Ca.- The San Jose Giants overcame a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and seven in the seventh as the Ports fell 11-5 at Excite Ballpark on Sunday evening, settling for a series split with their North Division rivals.

The first four innings moved along quickly before the Ports (28-44) broke a scoreless tie by manufacturing a run in the fifth. Danny Bautista doubled off of San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale to lead off the frame and moved up to third on a Sahid Valenzuela ground out to shortstop. Robert Puason then brought home the first run of the contest with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-0 Ports.

Stockton got two more in the top of the sixth. Brayan Buelvas led off the inning with a single through the left side, and T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a two-run home run to right field to give the Ports a 3-0 lead.

San Jose, though, took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Giants (46-26) loaded the bases with one out on a single, walk and hit by pitch for Jairo Pomares, who reached on an infield single to cut the Ports' lead to 3-1. Joe DeMers then came out of the bullpen for Stockton in relief of starter Osvaldo Berrios and uncorked a wild pitch to score a run to make it 3-2. After a walk loaded the bases again, DeMers induced a ground ball to second base that allowed the Ports to get the force out at second, but Puason's errant throw to first allowed two runs to score, giving the Giants a 4-3 lead.

The Giants then blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven more runs to take an 11-3 lead. Jimmy Glowenke (RBI single), Pomares (2-run double) and Carter Williams (2-run home run) all drove in runs for San Jose in the seventh.

The Ports scored twice in the ninth inning when Puason followed two-out walks to Bautista and Valenzuela with a 2-run double off the wall in right-center field.

Berrios (2-5) took the loss for Stockton, allowing four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings while striking out four. Ragsdale (5-3) got the win for the Giants, firing six innings of three run ball while striking out six.

The Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark this week, beginning a 12-game home stand with a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Single game tickets for the rest of the season are available at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.