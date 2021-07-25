Ports Fall Victim to Big Innings as Streak Ends

July 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Ca. - The San Jose Giants scored three runs in the third and five in the sixth as the Ports' three game winning streak came to an end with an 8-1 loss to their North Division rivals at Excite Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Giants (45-26) broke a scoreless tie in the third against Ports' starter Kumar Nambiar. After Nambiar walked Tyler Wyatt with one out, San Jose leadoff man Jimmy Glowenke hit a 3-2 pitch, the ninth of the at bat, out of the ballpark to left field to give the Giants a 2-0 lead. Abdiel Layer then made it back-to-back home runs for the Giants, hitting an 0-1 pitch out to left field to make it 3-0.

San Jose put the game out of reach in the sixth with five runs on just two hits. Stockton reliever Sam Romero started the inning with a hit by pitch and a walk, and after a flyout to left field, Giants' pinch hitter Jairo Pomares hit a three-run home run to straight away center field to double the San Jose lead to 6-0. The Giants added two more when Luis Matos followed back-to-back two out walks with a two-run double to left field to make it 8-0.

The Ports scratched across a run in the top of the seventh inning when Joshwan Wright blooped a single into right field to score Brayan Buelvas, who doubled leading off the inning.

Garrett Acton provided a bright spot for Stockton as the third pitcher of the day, firing a scoreless seventh and eighth with six strikeouts.

Nambiar (0-5) took the loss for Stockton, allowing three runs on four hits in four innings. Giants' starter Prelander Berroa (3-3) got the win with six one-hit, shutout innings while striking out nine. Berroa retired the final 16 batters he faced.

The Ports will go for the series win in the finale at Excite Ballpark on Sunday, with first pitch at 5:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.