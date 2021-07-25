Nuts Offense Explodes for 14 Hits in 8-6 Win over Fresno

The Modesto Nuts knocked off the Fresno Grizzlies 8-6 Saturday night at Chukchansi Park, buoyed by five multi-hit performances and a quality start from starting pitcher Sam Carlson.

The Nuts broke open the scoring with a four-run second against Fresno starter Keegan James. They recorded five hits in the frame, including a double by Trent Tinglestad and a trio of run-scoring singles from Ty Duvall, Cesar Izturis Jr. and Alberto Rodriguez.

James (3-1) surrendered four runs and eight hits across four innings.

After Zav Veen homered in the third off Carlson, the Grizzlies cut the Nuts lead to one with a pair of runs in the fifth on an RBI single and sacrifice fly.

That was all Carlson (3-2) allowed across six strong innings, limiting Fresno to five hits while striking out seven and only walking two.

The Nuts restored their four-run lead in the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out, Tinglestad hit an RBI groundout to plate the first run of the frame. The next batter, Sabino, knocked a sharply hit ground ball into center field to score another pair of runs and give Modesto a 7-3 advantage.

However, the Grizzlies answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead back to one. Grant Lavigne singled in a run, and then two other runs, including Lavigne, scored on the same play when Rodriguez misplayed the ball in right and was charged with an error.

Modesto added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. With a pair of runners on base, Tinglestad hit a fly ball to center that Jack Yalowitz caught. On the play, Noelvi Marte tagged and went to third, and Yalowitz's throw to third was mishandled by Julio Carreras, which allowed Marte to come in to score.

With the Nuts leading 8-6, Luis Curvelo pitched around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win and notch his fifth save. The right-hander pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Rodriguez, Scheffler, Tinglestad, Duvall and Lavey all finished with a pair of hits, while Izturis and Sabino drove in two runs each.

The Nuts go for the series split in the finale Sunday evening. Max Roberts toes the rubber for Modesto, matched up against Fresno starter Tony Locey. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.

