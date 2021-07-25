Veen's Monster Homer Not Enough as Grizzlies Lose 8-6 to Nuts

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (48-23) stumbled to the Modesto Nuts (38-33) 8-6 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped to 17-4 in the month of July and committed a season-high three errors. Modesto also made a trio of mistakes, the most combined errors in a Grizzlies contest this year.

The Grizzlies offense mustered nine hits with the top four batters of the lineup recording eight of them. Julio Carreras whacked a season-high three hits and scored one run. Zac Veen went 2-for-4 with a double and homer. His solo shot in the third inning left the bat at 108 MPH, depositing over the right field wall. He extended his hit streak to a current club-high 11 games. In that span, he is 20-for-41 (.488) with seven homers, three doubles, 18 RBI, 19 runs, six walks, a hit-by-pitch and stolen base. Ezequiel Tovar provided a pair of hits with one going for RBI double. Tovar also plated two runs. Grant Lavigne added one hit, a single that got past the right fielder, allowing him to race around the bases and slide into home safely.

The Nuts' lineup mashed 13 singles and one double in the victory. Every starter picked up at least one hit with five of the batters relishing multi-hit affairs. Trent Tingelstad had a double, RBI and run to highlight Modesto. Starter Sam Carlson (3-2) was awarded the decision after six innings of three-run ball. He struck out seven and issued a pair of walks. Luis Curvelo secured the save after two scoreless frames.

Fresno starter Keegan James (3-1) suffered his first defeat of the 2021 campaign after four innings. He became the first Grizzlies right-handed pitcher to ache the loss since Juan Mejia on June 25th in Visalia. Mejia chucked a clean eighth in the setback. Fresno can win the series tomorrow at 5:05 pm from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Zac Veen (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Julio Carreras (3-5, R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RHP Luis Curvelo (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; save)

- CF Trent Tingelstad (2-5, 2B, RBI, R)

- 3B Cesar Izturis Jr. (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Sunday, July 25 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto LHP Max Roberts (0-0, 2.45) vs. Fresno RHP Tony Locey (1-0, 3.12), 5:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The last time a Fresno right-handed pitcher was given the loss came on June 25th in Visalia when Juan Mejia suffered the decision. The last time a Grizzlies right handed starter took the defeat came on June 20th (Father's Day) vs Stockton (Mike Ruff), almost five series ago. Keegan James unfortunately broke these two statistics tonight.

The Grizzlies have celebrated three birthdays this week. Hitting coach Nic Wilson celebrated his 29th birthday on July 21st. Utility man Colin Simpson or "Tank" enjoyed his 25th birthday yesterday. Finally, infielder Mateo Gil celebrated his 21st birthday tonight.

