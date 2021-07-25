Quakes Complete Sweep in Visalia

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide couldn't stop the Quakes from sweeping them on their own home field, as Rancho came from behind for a 7-5 win on Sunday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Quakes jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, as Imanol Vargas connected for an opposite-field homer in the second inning against Rawhide starter Adrian Del Moral, his sixth of the year for a 1-0 lead.

The Rawhide answered immediately against Quakes' starter Gavin Stone though, as Sheng-Ping Chen ripped a two-run homer to put the Rawhide in front 2-1.

Visalia got two more in the third, as Ramses Malave blasted a two-run shot, making it 4-1.

The Quakes responded with a two-run homer from Jorbit Vivas (11), closing the gap to just a run at 4-3.

That score held until the last of the sixth, when Neyfy Castillo hit his team-leading 14th homer of the year, pushing Visalia's lead to two at 5-3 against reliever Julian Smith.

The Rancho bats battled back to tie the game with two in the seventh off Jose Santamarina and two more in the eighth off Eric Mendez (2-1). Jorbit Vivas and Sauryn Lao each had an extra-base hit and an RBI in the decisive eighth to give Rancho the lead for good.

Aldry Acosta (3-2) worked a scoreless seventh, despite giving up two hits, then returned for the eighth to fire another zero. Jose Hernandez shut down the Rawhide in the ninth for his first save of the year.

Rancho (40-31) will take a day off on Monday and look to get back to their winning road ways on Tuesday, as they open up a six-game series at Modesto. The Quakes will go with Robbie Peto (0-3) in the opener, while the Nuts will counter with Adam Macko (2-2), with first pitch on Tuesday scheduled for 7:05pm.

