Quakes Continue Mastery over Visalia

July 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - Jose Ramos continued his hot start since being promoted and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their fifth straight game on their current road trip, hammering the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 11-4 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Ramos had two hits, including his second home run in just three games, as the Quakes moved to within a game of pulling off their second six-game sweep in the last three weeks.

The Quakes scored four times in the first inning and were seemingly in control from the opening moments. Edwin Mateo capped the four-run start with a two-run single, making it 4-0 against Rawhide starter Avery Short (0-3).

Quakes' starter Carlos Duran allowed a run in the bottom of the inning, but that would be the only tally he'd give up over his three innings of work.

Rancho opened it up by scoring three times in the fourth, with Ramos doubling home Aldrich de Jongh, then riding home on a two-run blast by Alex DeJesus (10), making it 7-1.

Visalia answered with three of their own in the bottom of the inning though, greeting reliever Elio Serrano with two hits and taking advantage of two walks to make it 7-4

Nelfri Contreras (2-1) came on with two outs in the fourth to snub the rally though, going on to toss 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

That's as close as Visalia would get, as the Quakes scored once in the sixth and then added three in the seventh to put it away. Ramos capped the scoring with his second home run, a two-run shot with de Jongh aboard to make it 11-4.

Rancho (39-31) will enter Sunday's contest with a shot at a six-game sweep, sending Gavin Stone (0-1) to the mound against Visalia's Adrian Del Moral (0-5), with Sunday's finale scheduled for 1:00pm.

After a 12-game road trip, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 3rd, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday the 4th will be a Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.