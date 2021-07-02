Giants Strike Late to Down Ports

July 2, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Giants scored six times after the fifth inning, erasing a two-run Ports lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, as San Jose defeated Stockton 6-2 on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

With the Ports (21-30) leading 2-0 heading into the top of the sixth, San Jose first baseman Garrett Frechette reached on an error to lead off the frame and came around to score with one out on a two-run home run by Carter Williams off of Stockton reliever Trayson Kubo to tie the game at two.

In the top of the seventh, Luis Matos led off with a walk and after a single put runners on first and second with one out, Frechette grounded a single to left field to put San Jose on top 3-2.

Leading by one, the Giants (35-16) gave themselves a cushion in the eighth. After putting runners on first and second with one out after a leadoff double and a hit by pitch, Matos and Fabian Peña hit back-to-back singles to give the Giants a 5-2 lead. Another single loaded the bases, and Abdiel Layer grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 6-2.

The Ports scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to take a 2-0 lead after five. With runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the third, Brayan Buelvas grounded out to second base to score Danny Bautista to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. Stockton doubled it's lead when Joshwan Wright drove home Bautista with a one-out single in the fifth.

Jorge Juan shined in his second start with the Ports, firing four no-hit innings while striking out six Giants and walking just one.

Kubo (0-2) took the loss for Stockton, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in 2 1/3 innings while striking out three Giants. Brooks Crawford (2-0) got the win for San Jose, firing 1 1/3 hitless, shutout innings with two strikeouts.

The Ports and Giants continue their six-game series with game four on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.