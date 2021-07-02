Breiling Eusebio Twirls Gem, Flirts with No-Hitter in 4-2 Fresno Triumph over Rancho: Grizzlies

July 2, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (32-19) stumped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-25) 4-2 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 22-4 when allowing three runs or fewer and 14-1 against the Low-A West South division at home (22-6 overall).

Grizzlies' starter Breiling Eusebio (5-0) spun a gem to earn his Low-A West best fifth win of 2021. The lefty twirled a career-high seven innings, allowing two hits, two runs (both earned), while walking a pair and fanning six. Eusebio issued two walks in the first frame before retiring 15 consecutive batters. After an error, he sat down the next four hitters and was still flirting with a no-hitter. In the eighth, a pair of big flies ended the no-hitter and night for Eusebio, who left the contest to a standing Fresno ovation. He gave way to Robinson Hernandez (hold) and Stephen Jones (save), who wrapped up the final two innings. The two total hits given up by the Grizzlies was a season-low.

Besides the outstanding pitching performance, Fresno's offense belted three homers for the second straight game. Grant Lavigne once again started the party in the second with a solo bomb to right field. It was his fourth wallop of the year. Then, Mateo Gil rocked a two-run dinger to deep left field. It was Gil's third tater of the season. Finally, Zac Veen whacked an opposite field clout, his third professional round-tripper.

For the Quakes, Sauryn Lao and Wladimir Chalo both went deep, notching back-to-back rockets in the eighth inning. All six runs scored by both teams were via the longball. Rancho Cucamonga righty Carlos Duran (1-2) suffered the decision after four solid frames. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow night with fireworks scheduled post game.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Breiling Eusebio (7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (3-4, HR, RBI, R, SB)

- DH Mateo Gil (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- LF Zac Veen (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 1B Sauryn Lao (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- C Wladimir Chalo (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Carlos Duran (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

Friday, July 2 vs. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Rancho Cucamonga RHP Gavin Stone (0-1, 4.32) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (4-2, 5.13), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Tonight's contest lasted 1 hour and 55 minutes, the quickest game for the Grizzlies this season.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.