Magic Eight Ball Says Nuts Win

Visalia, CA - Robert Perez Jr. drove in eight runs to lead the Modesto Nuts to a 19-10 win over the Visalia Rawhide at Recreation Park on Thursday night.

Perez started his big night with a sacrifice fly in the Nuts' (29-22) five-run first inning. Matt Scheffler added a three-run homer in that first frame. The Rawhide (13-38) came back to take the lead when Neyfy Castillo tripled home three runs in the fourth inning.

Kennie Taylor gave the Nuts the lead four good with a two-run single in the fifth. Taylor would drive in three runs in the game with two hits and a walk.

In the sixth, Perez connected on his first home run of the night. It was a three-run blast that he lifted over the videoboard in left field. In the eighth, Perez smashed a two-run homer to left that sailed between the Rawhide's championship banners. In the ninth, while the Nuts were in the midst of a five-run inning, Perez came to bat with a chance for a third home run with two outs. This time he went the other way and bounced an RBI double off the right field wall, missing a home run by a mere foot.

Juan Mercedes (W, 3-1) worked 1.2 innings out of the Nuts' bullpen and did not allow a hit. A single unearned run scored against him in the seventh while he struck out four batters. Luis Curvelo slammed the door shut in the ninth by striking out four in two perfect innings.

The win is the Nuts fifth straight victory.

Game four of the six-game series with the Rawhide is at 6:00pm Friday night.

