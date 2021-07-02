Early Offense Backs Carlson in Sixth Straight Win

Visalia, CA - Six early runs helped carry the Modesto Nuts to an 8-1 win against the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at Recreation Ballpark.

The Nuts (30-22) used five hits to plate three runs in the first inning against Rawhide (13-39) starter Adrian Del Moral (L, 0-2). Alberto Rodriguez drove in the first of his four RBI in the first inning with a groundout. Dariel Gomez and Trent Tingelstad added RBI singles in the inning to put up a three-run first inning. The Nuts have scored in the first inning in all four games of the series so far.

In the second inning, the Nuts added another three runs. Victor Labrada doubled home a run as part of a three-hit day. Alberto Rodriguez drove in another run with a groundout before Labrada scored on a passed ball.

Del Moral finished well with a perfect third inning and getting the first two outs in the fourth before a walk ended his day. Emmanuel De Jesus Acosta entered the game and the first man he faced was Alberto Rodriguez who crushed a two-run homer to cap his four-RBI night.

That was plenty for Sam Carlson (W, 2-1) who worked into the sixth inning and threw over 100 pitches. He stranded seven runners in the first three innings working around three walks, two hits, and a hit by pitch. He struck out the side in the fourth and worked around a walk in the fifth. Carlson faced two hitters in the sixth before exiting the game. Carlson was charged with one run on three hits in five-plus innings. He struck out eight while walking five.

Matthew Willrodt followed out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit over three innings. Jorge Benitez tossed a perfect ninth to close out the Nuts' sixth straight win.

Game five of the six-game series with the Rawhide is at 6:30pm Saturday night.

