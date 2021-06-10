Giants Come Back to Stun Ports

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Giants scored three times in the eighth and once in the ninth to overcome a three-run deficit to send the Ports to their fifth straight loss by the final of 6-5 on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 after the top of the first, the Ports (12-20) struck for three runs in the bottom of the inning to take an early lead. With one out and Junior Perez on second base after a single and a stolen base, Tyler Soderstrom got the Ports on the board with a line drive single to right-center field off of Giants starter Carson Ragsdale to tie the game at one. A single and a walk loaded the bases, and Jose Rivas lined a double down the left field line to give the Ports a 3-1 lead.

After San Jose (21-11) scored once in the second to cut the Ports' lead to 3-2, Stockton padded its lead with two more in the top of the sixth inning. After a Soderstrom single, back-to-back doubles by Kevin Richards and T.J. Schofield-Sam produced a pair of runs to give the Ports a 5-2 lead.

But the Giants came alive in the later innings. With Ports leading 5-2 with one out in the eighth, San Jose shortstop Marco Luciano sent a solo home run to center field off of Stockton reliever Daniel Martinez to kick-start the Giants comeback, cutting the lead to two runs. After a double to left-center by Alex Canario, Casey Schmitt tied the game with a two-run home run to left center. Luciano then gave the Giants a 6-5 lead with an RBI single to center field in the top of the ninth.

Stockton got a lead-off double from Soderstrom to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't bring him around to score against Giants reliever Ivan Armstrong.

Mora (2-2) took the loss for the Ports, while Juan Sanchez (3-0) got the win for the Giants. Armstrong picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Ports return to action on Thursday night for the third of their six game series with San Jose on Thursday at 7:05 pm.

