Storm Powers Past Quakes at the Diamond

The Lake Elsinore Storm collected 13 hits tonight en route to an easy win at the Diamond against the Ranch Cucamonga Quakes. Brandon Valenzuela was a huge contributor to this win as he went 4-5 with 4 RBIs, 2 singles, a double, and a triple. Falling just a home run shy from the first cycle in franchise history, Valenzuela put on an absolute clinic on the offensive end to ultimately give the Storm the 8-5 win.

Starting pitcher, Carlos Guarate did his part as well as he retired the first 11 batters he faced before running into trouble in the top of the 5th inning, allowing the Quakes to even the score at 3 runs apiece albeit 1 of those runs coming after a Storm error. He finished the night with 4.2 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, and 2 earned runs.

The Storm would immediately respond in the bottom of the 5th as another single from Valenzuela scored both Euribiel Angeles and Robert Hassell lll. They would never again forfeit the lead as Valenzuela, Hassell, and Dale, the Storm's three best offensive players this season, combined for 8 of the Storm's 13 hits tonight and 5 of their 8 RBIs.

Lake Elsinore's relief pitchers Ramon Perez, Michel Milliano, & Chase Walter would ensure the Quakes never found a way back into tonight's game as they would combine for 4.1 innings pitched, 0 earned runs, 5 strikeouts, and just 2 hits surrendered. This was certainly the best the Storm's relief pitchers have looked at home this season as they did not allow 3 Storm errors to hinder their overall performance.

Tonight's contest was a peek into what this Storm team can look like at maximum performance and they hope to duplicate it over the next several days.

The Storm again play the Quakes in Lake Elsinore tomorrow night at 7:05.

