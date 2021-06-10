Fresno Victory Stolen Away from Modesto Walk-Off

June 10, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts (20-12) stunned the Fresno Grizzlies (21-11) 5-4 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. The walk-off ended the Grizzlies season-high seven-game winning streak and dropped them to 5-1 on Wednesday's. Despite the loss, Fresno stole a season-best eight bags, giving them 15 total in the series.

The Grizzlies offense recorded nine hits with Grant Lavigne leading the charge. The first baseman etched a pair of rips, with one leaving the yard. The solo shot was Lavigne's first of the year. Five different Fresno starters notched a stolen base with Eddy Diaz, Ezequiel Tovar and Daniel Montano picking up two apiece.

The Nuts lineup scored two runs prior to the ninth. Noelvi Marte hammered a homer in the bottom of the first and Cesar Izturis Jr. laced a double in the seventh. The final three runs came across on a groundout, a Victor Labrada double and Trent Tingelstad walk-off bloop single.

Modesto's comeback dealt Grizzlies closer Juan Mejia (0-2) the defeat. Travis Kuhn (1-0, win) enjoyed the decision after two perfect frames of relief, fanning three. Fresno starter Mike Ruff did not factor in the line after twirling five and one-third innings of one-run ball. He struck out 11, a professional best. The 11 punchouts also tied the Grizzlies season-high by a pitcher. The two squads are back to action tomorrow evening.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R, HBP)

- LF Daniel Montano (1-2, 2B, R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- RHP Mike Ruff (5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Noelvi Marte (1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 HBP)

- DH Cade Marlowe (2-4, 3B, R, CS)

- CF Victor Labrada (1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, SB)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 10 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (2-2, 1.73) vs. Modesto RHP Robert Winslow (0-2, 5.23), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

15 of the last 20 games for the Grizzlies have been one or two-run affairs (8-7). Overall, 22 of the first 32 games for Fresno have been decided by two runs or less. The Grizzlies are 13-9 in those contests with a 5-5 mark on the road.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.