(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies have officially declared July 2-4 Fresno's Reopening Weekend! The Grizzlies will be hosting a weekend-long celebration featuring food trucks, fireworks, and more to commemorate the lifting of the pandemic's restrictions and honor Independence Day. Downtown Fresno will be full of excitement throughout the weekend including multiple events being hosted by Fresno Street Eats.

The Fresno Grizzlies have a celebration like none other planned with huge deals and attractions every game including: fireworks shows every night, food trucks thanks to an exciting partnership with Fresno Street Eats, water slides, 4th of July Team Store gear, Team Store discounts for military, specialty cocktails, and much, much more.

Each of the weekend's games will also have a special theme:

Friday, July 2 - Military Appreciation Night featuring $10 tickets for active and former military members with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Toyota.

Saturday, July 3 - Health Care Workers Appreciation Night presented by Community Medical Centers featuring $10 tickets for current health care professionals.

Sunday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration featuring the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, the biggest in the Valley, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC 30.

"We are honored to help lead the charge for Fresno's Reopening Weekend," said Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks. "We are finally able to host the Opening Night we wanted to back in May, and, thanks to the lifting restrictions, we are blowing it out of the water with a huge three-day event. With a jam-packed weekend full of great events for the entire family, I personally can't wait to say 'welcome home' to our entire community.

"Fresno's Reopening Weekend sees the Los Angeles Dodgers Affiliate Rancho Cucamonga Quakes make their first and only trip to Chukchansi Park this season. Tickets are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com, by calling 559-320-TIXS(8497) or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office during operating hours. Fans are encouraged to grab their seats early to make sure they have the best spot possible in the ballpark.

