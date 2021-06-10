Late-Inning Power Surge Propels Giants to Comeback Win

The Giants extended their winning streak to four games with a thrilling 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Casey Schmitt hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth before Marco Luciano's two-out RBI single in the ninth inning put San Jose ahead. Luciano also homered in the eighth as part of the comeback effort. With the win, the Giants (21-11) moved to 10 games over .500 for the season.

San Jose trailed for the majority of Wednesday's contest before staging their late comeback. After the Giants plated a run in the top of the first on a passed ball, Stockton scored three times in the bottom of the first off San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale. Six consecutive Ports batters reached safely against Ragsdale in the frame with Tyler Soderstrom's one-out RBI single tying the score 1-1. After Kevin Richards singled and T.J. Schofield-Sam walked to load the bases, Jose Rivas came up and laced a double into the left field corner to plate two more for a 3-1 Stockton advantage. The Ports had a chance to add on further in the bottom of the first, but with the bases loaded, Ragsdale induced Sahid Valenzuela to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Giants were able to get one run back in the top of the second as Alex Canario reached on a one-out error and advanced to second on Schmitt's single. Then with two down, Jimmy Glowenke delivered an RBI single to bring San Jose to within 3-2.

Meanwhile, Ragsdale settled down after his early struggles to toss three straight scoreless innings in dominant fashion. At one point during his start, Ragsdale retired nine straight Stockton hitters, seven of which came via the strikeout. The Ports though would knock Ragsdale out of the game with a two-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Soderstrom singled with one out and immediately scored when the next batter, Richards, doubled down the left field line. Schofield-Sam then produced his own RBI double to make it 5-2 and chase Ragsdale.

The Giants bullpen would not allow a Ports run over the final 4 2/3 innings in an impressive effort and the San Jose offense erupted late to secure the comeback win. In the top of the eighth, with the score still at 5-2, Luciano stepped to the plate with one out and launched a solo home run to straightaway center. The 420-foot blast was Luciano's team-high tying sixth homer of the season.

Canario followed the home run with a double into the left center field gap before Schmitt tied the game when he hit a towering two-run home run over the wall in left center. The round-tripper was Schmitt's fifth of the season.

Stockton threatened to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the eighth against Juan Sanchez as Valenzuela singled with one out and Brayan Buelvas was hit by a pitch with two down. However, Sanchez recovered to set down Junior Perez on a pop out to shortstop ending the inning.

The Giants then went back ahead with a run-scoring rally in the top of the ninth. Luis Toribio singled with one out and was replaced by pinch-runner Edison Mora. After Armani Smith struck out, Mora advanced to second on a wild pitch and then took third on a passed ball. Following a walk to Ricardo Genoves, the stage was set for Luciano, who grounded the first pitch of his at-bat through the middle for an RBI single and a 6-5 San Jose lead.

Ivan Armstrong was summoned from the bullpen in the bottom of the ninth and promptly allowed a leadoff double to Soderstrom. The Ports though would not advance the potential tying run from second. Armstrong struck out Richards for the first out and then set down Schofield-Sam on a comebacker. Rivas was up next and he was retired on a weak grounder to second to end the game and send the Giants to their second straight victory to open the series.

Marco Luciano homered and had the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning on Wednesday night

GIANTS NOTES

Winning Ways

In addition to their current four-game winning streak, the Giants have won 10 out of their last 12 overall. San Jose is 17-6 since starting the season with a 4-5 record.

Home Runs

With two more homers on Wednesday, the Giants are now leading Low-A West with 34 home runs this season. San Jose has hit 25 home runs in their 14 road games.

Hitting Standouts

Marco Luciano (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) and Casey Schmitt (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) both homered as part of their multi-hit games to lead the Giants offensively. Luis Matos (2-for-5, 2B, SB) and Alex Canario (2-for-5, 2B) added two hits apiece. San Jose out-hit Stockton 11-9.

First Career Save

Ivan Armstrong (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO) earned the first save of his professional career. Armstrong lowered his season ERA to 1.50 over eight relief appearances.

On The Mound

Carson Ragsdale was charged with five runs (all earned) in 4 1/3 innings during his start. Ragsdale walked two and struck out nine. He now leads Low-A West with 54 strikeouts this season (in 29 innings). Randy Rodriguez tossed 2 2/3 hitless innings of long relief with four strikeouts while Juan Sanchez (3-0) was credited with the win after his scoreless bottom of the eighth.

10 Over .500

The Giants are 10 games over .500 for the first time since June 5, 2016.

Roster Move

Pitcher Ty Weber returned to the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento before the game on Wednesday. The San Jose active roster now stands at a full 30 players.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports play the third game of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

