Get to the 2025 NWSL Rookies: Trinity Armstrong: Rookies Presented by Ally
July 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Trinity Armstrong, center back for the San Diego Wave, talks with @ally about her soccer journey, her financial goals and some advice, and answers some questions!
