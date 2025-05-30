Get Ready for Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup!: Hat Trick

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Who's ready for a shot? A shot of glory, that is. Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor dive into six of the most intriguing matchups of Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Tune in to the action on Saturday, May 31st on ESPN+.

Make your Round 2 picks: https://www.uslleagueone.com/news_article/show/1339890?referrer_id=8484879







