Get Ready for Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup!: Hat Trick
May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Who's ready for a shot? A shot of glory, that is. Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor dive into six of the most intriguing matchups of Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Tune in to the action on Saturday, May 31st on ESPN+.
Make your Round 2 picks: https://www.uslleagueone.com/news_article/show/1339890?referrer_id=8484879
- FC Tulsa Host Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Back in USL Jägermeister Cup Action on Saturday, on the Road to Portland Hearts of Pine of USL League One - Detroit City FC
- Roots Travel South for USL Jägermeister Cup Clash with AV Alta FC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Looks to Continue Jägermeister Cup Success on the Road Versus Westchester - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico United - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Defending Champions for Third Time in Three Months - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising Partners with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for Food Drive - Phoenix Rising FC
- Worth Joins U.S. U-18s for Friendship Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Tormenta FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
