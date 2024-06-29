George & McCue Hear Names Called at 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Over the past two days, a record 39 Ontario Hockey League players were taken in the seven round NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Included in this number are two key returning players from this past years edition of the Owen Sound Attack, goaltender Carter George and forward Sam McCue. George, taken by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 57th overall was both the first Attack player to hear his name as well as the the first CHL goaltender to be drafted at the 2024 draft. Then Toronto Maple Leafs tapped the Attack for their own prospect, calling for McCue in the seventh round, 216th overall.

"We would like to congratulate the boys that were drafted in this years NHL Draft. It is always an exciting time of year if the boys get to see their dream come true and their names chosen and have the ability to say they were drafted" said Dale DeGray. "Both Carter and Sam are very deserving of their draft selections to the Los Angeles King and Toronto Maple Leafs respectively. Carter has had an outstanding season and has put himself in a position of being a top goalie in the OHL, CHL and with Hockey Canada. Sam was able to come in this year and put up 23 goals after not scoring last season. I am sure the NHL teams see the upside and growth potential in his game."

"Both will grow and learn so much from all the camps and feedback they will get from the NHL coaches and support groups. Those are all experiences they will bring back to share with their teammates in Owen Sound. Those are opportunities for players to learn what it's like even in that small window of what it's like to be a professional" added DeGray, when asked about the impact of being an NHL prospect on the players and their teammates.

In addition to George and McCue, three Attack prospects also made the next step of their hockey journeys, with Dean Letourneau being selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th selection in the first round, then the Calgary Flames selected Trevor Hoskin in the fourth round, 106th overall and Austin Baker hearing his name called in the seventh round, 203rd overall by the Detroit Red Wings

DeGray also spoke about the trio of Attack prospects that were taken in the draft, "We would also like to congratulate Dean Letourneau (1st Round - Boston), Austin Baker (7th Round - Detroit) and Trevor Hoskin (4th Round - Calgary), all recent draft picks of the Attack that were selected in the NHL Draft this weekend. We wish them all the best in there hockey endeavours."

The players will no prepare themselves for NHL Development camps with their respective teams this summer and will get their first taste of NHL training camps this fall. The Attack will open training camp on August 26th at the Bayshore, while season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now until July 31.

