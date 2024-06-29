Two Kitchener Rangers Selected in the 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Two Kitchener Rangers were selected in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Luke Ellinas was picked by the 104th in the fourth round by the Ottawa Senators, followed by Trent Swick in the sixth round by Vegas Golden Knights.

Ellinas was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth-round, 104th-overall, after finishing eighth in points on Kitchener's roster last season, and the highest of Draft eligible Rangers. The Toronto, ON native recorded 33 points (16G, 17A) in 67 games in the regular season with Kitchener during the 2023-24 campaign.

Swick was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth-round, 180th-overall. The Thorold, ON native finished fourth among Rangers skaters in points this past season, recording 62 points (25G, 37A) in 63 games.

With today's two Rangers being selected, Kitchener now had seven players on their roster last season that were tied to NHL clubs: Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Hunter Brzustewicz (Calgary Flames), Filip Mešár (Montreal Canadiens), Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken), Eduard Šalé (Seattle Kraken), Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights).

Since 1969, the Kitchener Rangers have now had 170 players selected in the NHL Draft. The highest two selections were Gabriel Landeskog (2011) and Brian Bellows (1982), who were both selected second overall. The most Rangers selected in a draft was seven in 1989. Rangers have been selected in the NHL Draft by 15 different NHL clubs in just the past 10 years.

For live coverage of the Rangers at the 2024 NHL Draft, stay tuned to the Rangers social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching @OHLRangers.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.