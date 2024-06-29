67's Defenceman Henry Mews Selected 74th Overall by Calgary Flames

June 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa 67's defenceman Henry Mews has been selected in the third round, 74th overall, by the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Mews, 18, suited up in 65 games for Ottawa during the 2023-24 season, setting a new career high in points (61), goals (15), and assists (46). The Ottawa native finished first in scoring among defencemen on the Barber Poles, and seventh in the same category league-wide.

Mews captured gold with Team Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Tournament ahead of the season, and at the U18 World Championships in April, also making an appearance in the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, where he served as an alternate captain for Team White.

Drafted in the first round, seventh overall, by the 67's in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, Mews debuted for the team that season. He appeared in 55 games, posting 12 goals and 19 assists, for 31 points.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.