Ty Henry Selected 163rd Overall by Chicago in 2024 NHL Entry Draft
June 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania - The first step in the NHL journey of Ty Henry has been taken as the 17-year-old defenseman was selected 163 rd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.
On the second day (Rounds 2-7) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Otters defenseman heard his name called. Henry's selection represents a tradition of excellence from the Erie Otters that has seen numerous players playing in NHL games and even hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Henry is a highly-touted defensive-minded defenseman who combines an element of physicality with strong skating. This ability really shined in the second half of the season where Henry emerged into a core-member of the Otters blueline.
Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement in regards to Henry's selection.
Ã¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬â"All of our players aspire to be drafted in the National Hockey League, and we are thrilled for Ty," Brown said. "Ty's dedication and perseverance have enabled him to achieve his goal. We can't wait to work with Ty and the Chicago Blackhawks support his growth and progress!"
After appearing in a handful of games during the 2022-23 season, Henry spent his first full year in the OHL in 2023-24. Over 54 games played with Erie a season ago, Henry tallied 7 points.
The Montreal QC. native came into the draft ranked number 129 among North American skaters according to NHL Central Scouting.
With his selection, Henry becomes the 45th Otter to be taken in the NHL Entry Draft. The Otters have now had a player selected in 4 straight drafts dating back to 2020, and have had at least one player's name called in 23 total drafts from 1997 to 2024. Henry joins teammate Carey Terrance (Anaheim #59 '23) and Martin Misiak (Chicago #55 23') as the three Otters players rostered by NHL organizations.
Henry will join Martin Misiak and former Otter Taylor Raddysh as members of the Blackhawks organization. Overall, he is the fourth Otter to be selected by Chicago.
Henry is also the first ever black player to be taken in the NHL Entry Draft out of the Otters' organization.
The entire Otters organization congratulates Ty on his accomplishments and recognition, and look forward to his continued development on the road to his professional hockey career.
ALL-TIME ERIE OTTERS NHL DRAFT SELECTIONS
Year Player NHL Team Pick (Overall)
1997 Jason Ward Montreal Canadiens 11th
Patrick Dovigi Edmonton Oilers 41st
Adam Nittel San Jose Sharks 107th
1998 Michael Rupp New York Islanders 9th
1999 Tim Connolly New York Islanders 5th
Sean Dixon Montreal Canadiens 167th
2000 Nikita Alexeev Tampa Bay Lightning 8th
Brad Boyes Toronto Maple Leafs 24th
Michael Rupp New Jersey Devils 76th
2001 Carlo Colaiacovo Toronto Maple Leafs 17th
Adam Munro Chicago Blackhawks 29th
2002 Brian Lee Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 71st
Scott Dobben Ottawa Senators 113th
2004 Josh Disher New Jersey Devils 185th
Chris Campoli New York Islanders 227th
2005 Ryan O'Marra New York Islanders 15th
Michael Blunden Chicago Blackhawks 43rd
2007 Nick Palmieri New Jersey Devils 79th
Anthony Peluso St. Louis Blues 160th
Luke Gazdic Dallas Stars 172nd
Zack Torquato Detroit Red Wings 178th
Josh Kidd Los Angeles Kings 184th
2008 Mitch Gaulton New York Rangers 171st
2009 Ryan O'Reilly Colorado Avalanche 33rd
Jaroslav Janus Tampa Bay Lightning 162nd
David Shields St. Louis Blues 168th
2010 Greg McKegg Toronto Maple Leafs 62nd
Andrew Yogan New York Rangers 100th
2012 Adam Pelech New York Islanders 65th
Connor Brown Toronto Maple Leafs 156th
2013 Connor Crisp Montreal Canadiens 71st
2014 Kyle Pettit Vancouver Canucks 156th
2015 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 1st
Dylan Strome Arizona Coyotes 3rd
Travis Dermott Toronto Maple Leafs 34th
2016 Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks 39th
Taylor Raddysh Tampa Bay Lightning 58th
Jordan Sambrook Detroit Red Wings 137th
2017 Ivan Lodnia Minnesota Wild 85th
2020 Jamie Drysdale Anaheim Ducks 6th
Chad Yetman Chicago Blackhawks 172nd
2021 Connor Lockhart Vancouver Canucks 178th
2022 Christian Kyrou Dallas Stars 50th
2023 Carey Terrance Anaheim Ducks 59th
2024 Ty Henry Chicago Blackhawks 163rd
Player Eligibility: All North American players who are 18 years old by September 15 of the year of their draft, and under 20 years old by Dec. 15 of that same year are eligible. Non-North Americans begin eligibility at the same time but maintain eligibility until 21 years old.
