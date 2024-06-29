Ty Henry Selected 163rd Overall by Chicago in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Erie, Pennsylvania - The first step in the NHL journey of Ty Henry has been taken as the 17-year-old defenseman was selected 163 rd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

On the second day (Rounds 2-7) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Otters defenseman heard his name called. Henry's selection represents a tradition of excellence from the Erie Otters that has seen numerous players playing in NHL games and even hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Henry is a highly-touted defensive-minded defenseman who combines an element of physicality with strong skating. This ability really shined in the second half of the season where Henry emerged into a core-member of the Otters blueline.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement in regards to Henry's selection.

Ã¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬âÃ¢â¬â"All of our players aspire to be drafted in the National Hockey League, and we are thrilled for Ty," Brown said. "Ty's dedication and perseverance have enabled him to achieve his goal. We can't wait to work with Ty and the Chicago Blackhawks support his growth and progress!"

After appearing in a handful of games during the 2022-23 season, Henry spent his first full year in the OHL in 2023-24. Over 54 games played with Erie a season ago, Henry tallied 7 points.

The Montreal QC. native came into the draft ranked number 129 among North American skaters according to NHL Central Scouting.

With his selection, Henry becomes the 45th Otter to be taken in the NHL Entry Draft. The Otters have now had a player selected in 4 straight drafts dating back to 2020, and have had at least one player's name called in 23 total drafts from 1997 to 2024. Henry joins teammate Carey Terrance (Anaheim #59 '23) and Martin Misiak (Chicago #55 23') as the three Otters players rostered by NHL organizations.

Henry will join Martin Misiak and former Otter Taylor Raddysh as members of the Blackhawks organization. Overall, he is the fourth Otter to be selected by Chicago.

Henry is also the first ever black player to be taken in the NHL Entry Draft out of the Otters' organization.

The entire Otters organization congratulates Ty on his accomplishments and recognition, and look forward to his continued development on the road to his professional hockey career.

ALL-TIME ERIE OTTERS NHL DRAFT SELECTIONS

Year Player NHL Team Pick (Overall)

1997 Jason Ward Montreal Canadiens 11th

Patrick Dovigi Edmonton Oilers 41st

Adam Nittel San Jose Sharks 107th

1998 Michael Rupp New York Islanders 9th

1999 Tim Connolly New York Islanders 5th

Sean Dixon Montreal Canadiens 167th

2000 Nikita Alexeev Tampa Bay Lightning 8th

Brad Boyes Toronto Maple Leafs 24th

Michael Rupp New Jersey Devils 76th

2001 Carlo Colaiacovo Toronto Maple Leafs 17th

Adam Munro Chicago Blackhawks 29th

2002 Brian Lee Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 71st

Scott Dobben Ottawa Senators 113th

2004 Josh Disher New Jersey Devils 185th

Chris Campoli New York Islanders 227th

2005 Ryan O'Marra New York Islanders 15th

Michael Blunden Chicago Blackhawks 43rd

2007 Nick Palmieri New Jersey Devils 79th

Anthony Peluso St. Louis Blues 160th

Luke Gazdic Dallas Stars 172nd

Zack Torquato Detroit Red Wings 178th

Josh Kidd Los Angeles Kings 184th

2008 Mitch Gaulton New York Rangers 171st

2009 Ryan O'Reilly Colorado Avalanche 33rd

Jaroslav Janus Tampa Bay Lightning 162nd

David Shields St. Louis Blues 168th

2010 Greg McKegg Toronto Maple Leafs 62nd

Andrew Yogan New York Rangers 100th

2012 Adam Pelech New York Islanders 65th

Connor Brown Toronto Maple Leafs 156th

2013 Connor Crisp Montreal Canadiens 71st

2014 Kyle Pettit Vancouver Canucks 156th

2015 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 1st

Dylan Strome Arizona Coyotes 3rd

Travis Dermott Toronto Maple Leafs 34th

2016 Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks 39th

Taylor Raddysh Tampa Bay Lightning 58th

Jordan Sambrook Detroit Red Wings 137th

2017 Ivan Lodnia Minnesota Wild 85th

2020 Jamie Drysdale Anaheim Ducks 6th

Chad Yetman Chicago Blackhawks 172nd

2021 Connor Lockhart Vancouver Canucks 178th

2022 Christian Kyrou Dallas Stars 50th

2023 Carey Terrance Anaheim Ducks 59th

2024 Ty Henry Chicago Blackhawks 163rd

Player Eligibility: All North American players who are 18 years old by September 15 of the year of their draft, and under 20 years old by Dec. 15 of that same year are eligible. Non-North Americans begin eligibility at the same time but maintain eligibility until 21 years old.

Keep up with both of the Otters picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, please head to NHL.com.

Images from this story

