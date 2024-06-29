Allard Newest Member of Utah Hockey Club

June 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







With the 135th overall pick - #6 of the 5th Round, NHL's Utah Hockey Club selected Greyhounds forward Owen Allard.

The selection marked the 2nd Hound selected in a span of ten picks, on Day 2 of the NHL Draft taking place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

Allard, a native of Ottawa ON is coming off his 3rd season (2nd full campaign) with the Greyhounds and tallied a career-best 18 goals and 26 assists, good for 44 points in 55 regular season games.

He later added 5 points in 10 post-season contests.

Ranked 174th for North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, Allard had a season full of highlights in 2023-24 including representing Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

2023-24 (18G, 26A, 44PTS in 55GP); Ranked 174 th for North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings ... Voted 1 st for Western Conference Most Improved Player and Hardest Worker and 2 nd for Best Defensive Forward in 2023-24 Coaches Poll ... Recipient of the team's Dr. Lou Lukenda Memorial Award ... Member of Team Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship ... Recorded a career-best 5 point night (2G, 3A) Dec. 8 vs KGN ... Recorded his 1 st -career hat trick and skated in his 100 th career OHL regular season game on Nov. 15 vs SBY ... Attended Rookie Camp of Colorado Avalanche ... Led the Greyhounds and was 7 th in OHL with 2G, 6A in (8pts) 3 pre-season games ... 2022-23 (3G, 4A, 7PTS in 14GP); Returned Feb. 23 @ NIA ... Missed first 54 games of the season after suffering a torn labrum before the start of Training Camp ... Attended Ottawa Senators Development Camp ... 2021-22 (14G, 10A, 24PTS IN 66GP); Recorded his1st-career 2G game (1 st star) on Feb. 23 vs SBY ... Scored his 1 st -career goal on Nov. 3 vs SAG ... 2020-21; Played in 8 games between two separate clubs in France ... 2019-20; Selected in the 7 th Round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection ... Appeared in 39 games for the Kanata Lasers U18 AAA where he had 12 goals and 15 assists in 39 regular season games played.

