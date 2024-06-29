'Motor City' Miller; Hounds Netminder Selected by Detroit in 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







Under the bright lights of Day 2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV - the Detroit Red Wings with the 29th pick of the 4th Round (126th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft selected Soo Greyhounds netminder Landon Miller.

The Barrie, ON product entered the draft ranked 6th for North American goalies in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings.

The 6.04, 193-lb netminder recently completed his rookie season with the Hounds.

Appearing in 30 games during the 2023-24 season, Miller recorded a 17-6-0-2 win-loss record to go along with a 2.79 GAA and .889 SV%.

He recorded a pair of shutouts as well - making 26 saves Oct. 20 @ KGN and then 14 saves on Jan. 3 @OSH.

Miller becomes the first Greyhounds goalie selected since Matthew Villalta was taken in the 3rd Round of the 2017 Draft.

Landon's selection marks the 17th consecutive NHL Draft a Hound has been selected.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

2023-24 (30GP, 17-6-0-2, 2.79 GAA, .889 SV%, 2SO); Ranked 6 th for North American goalies in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings ... Won back-to-back starts for 1 st time (Jan. 3 @ OSH and Jan. 5 @ GUE) ... Listed in NHL Central Scouting's October Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2024 Draft ... Recorded 26 saves and his 1 st -career shutout Oct. 20 @KGN ... Recorded his 1 st -career regular season victory Oct. 7 @ FLNT (made 27 saves on 30 shots) ... 2022-23; Played in 24 regular season games with the Soo Thunderbirds (NOJHL) accumulating a 14-5-2-3 record to go along with 2.29 GAA and .923 SV%. Later went 10-5-1-0 in post-season along with 2.75 GAA and .906 SV% ... Appeared in his 1 st OHL regular season game, in relief as an AP, on Dec. 9 @ OSH - making 9 saves on 11 shots faced ... 2021-22; One of 40 OHL Prospects to take part in Canada's National U17 Development Camp in Calgary, AB in July 2022 .... Originally selected in the 2 nd Round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection ... Played for the Vaughan Kings U16AAA Hockey Club

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.