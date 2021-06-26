Genovés Joins Emeralds Roster

Per the San Francisco Giants, the Eugene Emeralds have added catcher Ricardo Genovés to the team's active roster.

Genovés will arrive in Eugene after an impressive start to the season with Low-A San Jose where he batted .338 with eleven doubles, six home runs, and 22 RBIs in 38 games played.

According to MLB.com, Genovés, "moves well behind the plate and is becoming a solid receiver... He has a strong and accurate arm that helped him erase 40 percent of basestealers in 2019... Initially known more for his defense, Ricardo homered four times in 148 games and produced a .664 OPS in his first three pro seasons before going deep nine times in 51 games with an .804 OPS while reaching Low Class A in 2019."

In a corresponding roster move, catcher Patrick Bailey has been optioned to Arizona.

Genovés is expected to be active tonight when the Emeralds take on the Vancouver Canadians at 7:05pm PST at PK Park. Eugene will enter the evening in first place in the High-A West, just 0.5 game ahead of the Everett AquaSox.

