Early Deficit Proves Insurmountable

June 26, 2021







A slow start derailed the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-30) on Friday night at Gesa Stadium as the team lost 13-3 to the Everett AquaSox. Despite falling by 10 runs, the Dust Devils had more hits in the game than the AquaSox.

Command issues and errors hurt Tri-City in the loss. While the pitching staff allowed just seven hits, Everett was aided by eight walks, three hit batters, and four errors committed by the Dust Devils. A bright spot for Tri-City came in the top of the ninth inning. First baseman Kyle Kasser, who became the first position player to pitch in a game for the Dust Devils this season, retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

Coming up in the fifth matchup of the six-game series on Saturday night the Dust Devils will send left-hander Hector Yan to the mound. Everett will counter with right-hander George Kirby, the 2019 1st round pick for the Seattle Mariners.

