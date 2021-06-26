Cecconi and Friends Shutout Spokane for Third Straight

The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Spokane Indians 2-0 for their third win in a row. Arizona Diamondback's 1st round draft pick (33rd overall in the 2020 draft) Slade Cecconi shined, earning his first win as a pro.

The Hops scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the second. Nick Dalesandro and Reece Hampton reached on back-to-back walks with one out. Dalesandro (15) and Hampton (11) then pulled off a double steal. Cam Coursey came through with the two-RBI (run batted in) single to put the Hops up 2-0.

Cecconi shined into the middle innings but ran into trouble a couple times. Spokane had a runner in scoring position in the top of the fifth and sixth, but the righty wasn't fazed. Cecconi retired Rockie's 1st round pick from 2019, Michael Toglia with a runner on third to cap off the sixth inning and his masterful performance.

Hop's manager Vince Harrison turned to Denson Hull in relief and the left-hander tossed a one-two-three top of the seventh inning. Julio Frias took the Hops the rest of the way, earning a six-out save (1).

Hillsboro only needed five hits to win their third in a row. Coursey led the way with two hit and two RBIs. Cecconi struggled in the first part of the season, but you would have never known it Friday night. The right hander tossed six innings of shutout ball with four strike outs.

Hillsboro will look to win their fourth in a row tomorrow against Spokane at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

