AquaSox Cook up a Bakers Dozen in the Hot Pasco Heat, 13-3

PASCO, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (27-17) scored 12 runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 13-3 victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-30).

HOW IT HAPPENED

AquaSox right fielder Zach DeLoach led off the game with a home run over the center field wall. The Frogs proceeded to load the bases when Austin Shenton and Jack Larsen walked and Carter Bins was hit by a pitch. Cade Marlowe cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run double, extending the lead to 4-0.

Cody Grosse singled home Marlowe two batters later and DeLoach then came up for the second time in the inning, hitting an RBI single to left field. Dust Devils' outfielder mishandled the DeLoach single, allowing Grosse to score on the play as well, putting the 'Sox ahead 7-0 after the top of the first inning. Tri-City's Livan Soto hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the inning, eventually scoring on a Brennen Davis single to cut the lead to 7-1.

With two outs in the second inning, the AquaSox tacked on five more runs. Seven different 'Sox batters reached base during the frame: two singles, two walks, two throwing errors and one hit by pitch. By the end of the inning, the Frogs led 12-1.

Tri-City scored again in the fourth when Kyle Kasser grounded into a force out, driving in Davis. The AquaSox scored their final run in the fifth inning when Kaden Polcovich walked with the bases loaded, forcing in Patrick Frick for their 13th run. The Dust Devils tacked on one more in the eighth with an RBI double from Carlos Herrera, but were unable to overcome the 13-3 deficit.

WRAPPING IT UP

AquaSox starting pitcher Emerson Hancock picked up his second consecutive win, going five innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out five. The bullpen also turned in a solid performance as Stephen Kolek, Benjamin Onyshko and Kyle Hill combined to pitch the final four innings, allowing four hits, one unearned run, one walk and five strikeouts.

Tri-City outhit Everett 8-7, but AquaSox batters also walked 8 times, reached base four times when hit by a pitch and were aided by four Tri-City errors in the first two innings. The AquaSox are now 9-1 this season against Tri City, outscoring the Dust Devils 92-24.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game five of the six-game series takes place on Saturday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. RHP George Kirby (2-2 3.48 ERA) will take the mound for the AquaSox and will face Dust Devils LHP Hector Yan (0-4 6.62 ERA). The forecast in Pasco is for a high temperature of 106 degrees, with a first pitch temperature of 104. Tune in for the pregame show at 6:50 p.m on KRKO with Steve Willits.

