Slugging C's Overmatch Ems

EUGENE, OR - The Vancouver Canadians continued their assault on Eugene Emeralds (Giants) pitching Friday night as the C's took down the Ems 9-1 behind 11 hits - including five for extra bases - to even the series at two games apiece.

Leading 1-0 in the fourth after a Tanner Morris RBI single in the previous frame, the Canadians scored the eventual game winning run on one swing. With Spencer Horwitz at second thanks to a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Ronny Brito clubbed his fourth home run of the year to plate a pair and add to a Vancouver lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Luis Quinones (W, 2-2) returned to form with ten strikeouts in five innings pitched and surrendered a single run on two hits to earn the win. He managed to work around five walks - including three in the bottom of the second that were all stranded on base - to keep Eugene off balance throughout the night.

The C's piled on late. Phil Clarke started the seventh with a walk then scored on a DJ Neal double before Neal came home later in the frame courtesy of Cameron Eden's single to centerfield that made it 5-1. Luis De Los Santos belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning after Eric Rivera worked a two-out walk and Neal rolled a seeing-eye single past the shortstop, and Brito brought home his third RBI of the game with a double in the ninth that put the C's up 9-1.

Relievers Alex Nolan and Cobi Johnson each turned in a pair of scoreless innings to secure the win.

Seven of nine starters had a hit, seven scored at least one run and eight reached base. De Los Santos, Morris, Brito and Neal all logged multi-hit efforts.

The C's have scored 22 runs on 23 hits over their last two games and will go for a guaranteed series split tomorrow.

Paxton Schultz gets the ball on Saturday night and will be opposed by Eugene's Conner Nurse. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

