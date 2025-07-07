Eddie Micheletti Jr. Named NWL Player of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. as the Northwest League Player of the Week for June 30- July 6 after slashing .500/.520/1.000 with a 1.520 OPS, two doubles, three homers, four runs scored, seven RBI and two walks in six games. He is the sixth C's player to earn a league award this season, joining Nick Goodwin, Arjun Nimmala, Victor Arias and Adrian Pinto as P.O.T.W. and Khal Stephen as Pitcher of the Month. It's the first time he has been honoured with a weekly distinction since he was drafted in the eighth round in 2024 after starring at George Washington University and Virginia Tech.

Micheletti's week began quietly with an 0-for-3 game on Canada Day in which he drove in the C's lone run via sacrifice fly. He jumpstarted his output the next night with a 2-for-4 showing that featured an RBI single and a double then had two more hits, an RBI and a walk on July 3.

Once the action shifted to Funko Field in Everett, Micheletti took it up another notch. He helped the Canadians spoil Independence Day by finishing a triple shy of the cycle (though the pride of Wilmington, DE was pleased to have such a huge showing on America's big day) with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. It was his second three-hit game of 2025.

A more pedestrian performance followed on July 5 - he singled twice and walked - before his most clutch performance of the year the next day. With the C's in need of a win to complete the sweep and win their fifth in a row, the 22-year-old hit a game-tying bomb in the sixth before giving Vancouver the lead for good via a solo shot with two outs in the eighth. It was his second two-homer day of the year; he went deep twice against Hillsboro on May 30 at The Nat with a lead-off shot and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats. He's the first Canadians hitter to have multiple two-homer days in a season since Garrett Spain and Alex De Jesus went deep twice a pair of times in 2023. No one has had three two-homer games in one season in the High-A era, though Spain hit two in one night in 2022 to give him three in his C's career.

Micheletti's huge week at the dish - he had 11 hits in 22 at-bats with 22 total bases - provided a significant jolt to his season statistics. He's raised his average from .212 to .240 and slugging percentage from .433 to .489, which now gives him an .860 OPS. The right fielder leads the team in slugging and OPS, ranking eighth and ninth in the league, respectively, and is also the active Northwest League leader with 14 home runs.

Micheletti and the Canadians are in Hillsboro this week to take on the Hops then they'll enjoy the All-Star Break before returning to The Nat for 10 games in 10 days beginning July 18. Tickets for those games and the rest of the season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.







