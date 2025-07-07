C's Break out Bats, Brooms in Series Sweep

EVERETT, WA - A two-homer game from Eddie Micheletti and another strong showing from the pitching staff keyed a 4-3 Canadians win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] at Funko Field Sunday afternoon to seal a three-game series sweep.

Micheletti's first bomb came mere minutes after the AquaSox used a three-run homer from Carson Jones in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead since Friday night. The Wilmington, DE native came to the dish with the C's down 3-2 and clubbed the fourth pitch of the sixth over the right field wall to even the score.

He came up again with two outs in the eighth and the game still tied. He fouled off the first offering before launching a go-ahead solo shot onto the berm in right field to put Vancouver in front for good.

Chay Yeager (S, 4) took care of business in the eighth and ninth to lock down the victory.

The C's started the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Cutter Coffey doubled and scored on a Sean Keys single before Carter Cunningham went deep in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

Starter Jackson Wentworth was exceedingly effective over five innings, with his lone mistake coming on the Jones homer in the fifth. He scattered a total of six hits, walked one and K'ed three as he continued his solid first season as a professional.

Irv Carter (W, 3-1) tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and stranded the go-ahead run at third base in the seventh to keep the game even.

Micheletti is the first Canadians hitter to log multiple two-homer games this year after he went deep twice on May 30 against Hillsboro [AZ]. He's now slashing .500/.520/1.000 with a 1.520 OPS, two doubles, three homers, four runs scored, seven RBI and two walks in six games this month and has raised his season average 28 points since the calendar turned to July.

With the win, the C's improve to 8-6 in the second half, a season-high ten game over .500 at 45-35 and secure their second series sweep of the year.

After an off day tomorrow, the Canadians visit Hillsboro Ballpark for the first time this year. The series begins Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.







