Johnson Wins Second NWL Pitcher of Week Award

July 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Ryan Johnson

PASCO - Tri-City Dust Devils starting pitcher Ryan Johnson has won Northwest League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 1-6 following his sensational complete game one-hitter thrown Saturday night at Spokane Valley's Avista Stadium.

Johnson retired the last 25 batters he faced, striking out a career-high 12 batters and not issuing a single free pass (walk/hit-by-pitch) in his 102-pitch gem. He threw 70 of his pitches for strikes and had at least one strikeout in eight of the nine innings he took the mound.

The righty from Red Oak, Texas, has won NWL Pitcher of the Week honors twice in the last three weeks, getting the award for the week of June 16-22 for a June 18 start at Gesa Stadium in which he shut down the Hillsboro Hops for seven innings, giving up only two hits and striking out seven.

Four different Dust Devils hurlers have won Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025. Austin Gordon took the award for the week of May 26-June 1 by one-hitting Eugene for 5.2 scoreless innings on May 28. Jorge Marcheco threw two six-inning scoreless starts against Spokane the week of April 28-May 4 to grab the award, and reliever A.J. Block won the first award of 2025 for two stellar relief efforts in the opening series of the season (April 4-6).

Tri-City has also had one position player win Player of the Week honors. Ryan Nicholson won for the week of April 7-13 via his amazing series in Eugene, on the way to winning the Player of the Month award for April.

