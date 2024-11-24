Gavin Betts Shines in his OHL Debut, Fronts Win 5-1 over the Battalion

November 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, NB 0

1:29 Jacob Battaglia (16) - Matthew Soto, Tyler Hopkins

It might be the last game of a three-in-three weekend but it sure didn't look like it the way the Frontenacs came out to start this game. Jacob Battaglia put his team on the board first after finishing off a great two-on-one alongside Matthew Soto. #92 beat out two North Bay defenders before putting a pass right on the tape of Battaglia for the tap-in.

KGN 2, NB 0

2:03 Tuomas Uronen (11) - Luke McNamara, Quinton Burns

Not even a minute later, the Frontenacs would strike again. After a couple of saves from Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor, Luke McNamara found Tuomas Uronen who skated right into the pass and fired a wrister that blew by McIvor.

KGN 3, NB 0

8:27 Gage Heyes (8) - Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Miedema

Kingston continued to lay it on early in the contest with Gage Heyes continuing his great play as of late and notching his 8th of the season. It was tic-tac-goal as Ethan Miedema passed it to Ceddy Guindon who gave a one-touch pass to Gage Heyes for a one-timer to make it 3-0 for the Frontenacs.

2nd Period

KGN 4, NB 0

4:07 Cedrick Guindon (14) - Gage Heyes (SHG)

It doesn't seem to matter whether it's 5-on-5, on the powerplay, or even shorthanded; Ceddy Guindon can put the puck into the back of the net. Alongside Gage Heyes on the penalty kill early on in the second period, Ceddy Guindon took a pass from Heyes and fired a wrister that McIvor got most of, but it just trickled across the goal line to make it a 4-0 game.

KGN 5, NB 0

7:27 Tuomas Uronen (12) - Emil Pieniniemi, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)

On a man advantage just before the halfway point of the second, Tuomas Uronen placed himself on hatty watch. The two Finnish imports linked up, as Emil Pieniniemi fed a cross ice feed to Uronen who blasted a one-timer under the shoulder of McIvor.

3rd Period

KGN 5, NB 0

17:51 Shamar Moses (5) - unassisted.

Unfortunately, the dreams of Gavin Betts getting shutout in his OHL debut came up short when Shamar Moses found the back of the net late in the third period. Moses intercepted a Frontenacs clearing attempt and fired a puck towards the net which Betts got a piece of, but not enough of it as it trickled over the line.

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, November 29th, 2024 vs London Knights

The Kingston Frontenacs host the London Knights for the first and only time in Kingston this Friday, November 29th; and it's Country Night presented by Pure Country 99! Boot, scoot and boogey on down to Slush Puppie Place and join us for an intense matchup as two of the very best in the OHL square off right here in Kingston.

