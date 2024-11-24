Game Notes: vs North Bay - November 24th, 2024

Your Kingston Frontenacs wrap up a three-in-three weekend this afternoon on home ice against the North Bay Battalion. The Frontenacs hold a dominant 9-0 victory over the Battalion already this season as well as a 6-4 win in North Bay. Both teams have had a busy weekend, with the Frontenacs winning the first two games of their three-in-three weekend, with wins over the Peterborough Petes and Brantford Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday respectively. The Battalion are coming into this afternoon with a win over the Guelph Storm on Thursday and a loss to the Petes last night in Peterborough.

The Frontenacs are first in the Eastern Conference and are looking to keep their undefeated record against the Battalion in tact in the 2024/25 season this afternoon in Kingston. Let's take a look at today's edition of Game Notes.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

Last time the Frontenacs swept consecutive three-in-three weekends? December 10-12, 2021 and January 21-23, 2022.

Kingston holds a three game win streak over North Bay

Fronts have lost only 1 out of the last 5 against the Battalion

Discipline is the Name of the Game:

It feels a bit strange to feature discipline here since the Frontenacs are the 3rd least penalized team in the OHL with only 236 penalty minutes on the year, but it seems to be the timing of penalties in key moments of games that are piling up. There seems to be moments where players lose focus for a split second in dying minutes of games when the team is protecting a lead and it ends up costing them.

The North Bay Battalion enter this afternoon with the 10th best powerplay percentage in the league but they do have some high powered offensive weapons, so you can't afford to give them too many opportunities with the man advantage. The Frontenacs will have to play a disciplined brand of hockey, especially as they may be fatigued as they play their third game in as many days.

Special Teams is a Highlight so far this Season:

The Frontenacs are in first place in the Eastern Conference for a reason. Before the season began, Troy Mann put an emphasis on special teams being the difference between good teams and great teams, great teams and championship level teams; and so far this season the Frontenacs are on the right track.

The powerplay is operating at a 26.3% clip having scored 21 goals on 80 chances with the man advantage, good for 5th in the league. The penalty kill units have been equally as impressive, currently operating at a 82.9% success rate. Kingston has only allowed 13 goals on 76 penalty kills, good for 6th in the league. It's still early in the season so numbers around the league are a bit inflated, but if the Frontenacs are going to make a run this season it'll be on the back of strong powerplay and penalty kill numbers. Keep an eye for the black and gold to continue to build off their good special teams start.

